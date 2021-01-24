Shruti Haasan opens up about marriage plans and her ex-boyfriend

Shruti Haasan is one of the few actresses who’s known for being candid, speaking her mind and sharing her personal life without barriers with fans.

The actress held a Q&A on her social media recently and revealed some interesting details about her. “Ask me a True or False Koshtin,” (sic) she wrote to engage fans as she waited for her food to be ready and fans asked her about everything from her marriage plans to her ex-boyfriend to her health and cosmetic surgeries. The actress answered all the questions candidly in video format, much to the delight of her followers.

When a fan asked, “u are going to marry this year,” (sic) the actress said no and squealed no. Another wrote, “U hate ur ex,” (sic) presumably referring to her ex-boyfriend, Michael Corsale, who’s British. Responding to the question, she said, “You are bad. I actually don’t hate anyone. No. Just too deep an emotion.”

Shruti has on numerous occasions been outspoken about getting a nose surgery done to correct it after it got crooked and broken. So when someone asked, “Have you had nose surgery?” she replied, “Yup, it’s true but it’s only been about eleven years. So can we move on, please?” A fan also asked about her health and wrote, “You are suffering from pcos,” (sic) to which she said, “True and it’s really annoying. But it’s something I’ve learnt to deal with and live with. Yeah, so for those of you, who have it, don’t lose hope.”

The actress recently made her comeback to Telugu cinema with the Sankranthi release Krack, directed by Gopichand Malineni and with Ravi Teja as her co-star. When a fan asked, “U are not participating in krack promotions because u are busy,” (sic) she replied, “Yeah because I didn’t actually know when it was going to release. So, I’m really sad I missed out because I’m so excited about it. And I’m in the middle of shooting something else. But I’m so grateful and thankful.”

While the mystery project Shruti is currently shooting for is yet to be revealed, what’s known is that she will soon be seen in Venu Sriram’s Pawan Kalyan, Ananya Nagalla, Nivetha Thomas starrer Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink.