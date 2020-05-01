Shruti Haasan loves cigarette and tobacco smells

The world knows Shruti Haasan, the daughter of versatile actor Kamal Haasan, as a talented actress. But did you know the actor’ daughter is a singer, music composer and musician as well.

She made her debut in Telugu film Industry with Anaganaga O Dheerudu, which was ended up a dud at the box office, but her performance received lot of applause. Shruti Haasan attained stardom romancing Power Star Pawan Kalyan in action drama Gabbar Singh, which was a blockbuster at the box office. Srimanthudu actress has shared the screen space with number of top stars of South Indian Film Industry. Recently Shruti Haasan gave a huge shock to everyone when she revealed that she loves cigarette and tobacco smells.

Gabbar Singh girl Shruti Haasan said, “I like rose, pencil, chocolate, cigarette and tobacco smells. However, I do not like the smell when the people smoke cigarettes. I also like Vanilla flavor smell.”

Last year in the month of October, Shruti Haasan had admitted that she was a big-time whiskey lover. But she has taken a break and decided to stop everything. The actress asserted that she isn’t bothered about what people feel about her personal and professional lows.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing the screen space with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in Krack.