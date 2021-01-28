Shruti Haasan is the leading lady of Prabhas starrer Salaar

It was a special birthday surprise for Shruti Haasan fans. The team of Salaar took to their social media pages to announce that she has been roped in as the leading lady. The leading man Prabhas made the announcement by a subtle but effective announcement where he wished Shruti on her birthday adding that he looks forward to working with her in Salaar.

This will be the first time that Shruti will be working with the Baahubali actor. Shruti, who is fresh from the success of her film Krack with Ravi Teja, has been extremely busy with films and music. This will be the second time that she will be associated with a Kannada team. She had sung one of her first playback songs for the Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Prithvi over a decade ago.

Salaar, which is being helmed by KGF and Ugramm director Prashanth Neel, has been one one of the most talked about film ever since its announcement. The team recently had a launch event in Hyderabad where Yash and a whole lot of well-wishers of the team were also present.

The team is ready to go on floors soon we hear. The technical crew has a lot of names from the Kannada film industry including music composer Ravi Basrur and cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda. The team is yet to reveal more on the rest of the casting. Salaar is being made as an Indian film, by which the makers have hinted that it will be released in all the prominent Indian languages.