Shruti Haasan calls herself ‘waste lady’

IBC Office May 26, 2020
Actress Shruti Haasan calls herself “Waste Lady”. Shruti shared a photograph of herself in gymwear. She shared the image on Instagram Stories.

The actress wrote on the picture: “I did nothing today except work out for an hour… Waste Lady.” She recently had a mega clean day and she also took out time for some dancing amid all the cleaning. In an Instagram Stories video, she was seen dancing in a black tank top and blue rubber gloves on.

“Today is mega clean day – but always make the time to have a little dance,” Shruti had written on the clip.

She later shared a video of herself making funny faces and wrote: “I’m still cleaning WTH.”

