For whatever reasons best known to her, star heroine Shruti Haasan has decided to take a break from acting when her career is going on in Telugu and Tamil at top gear. She went to London with the then boyfriend and indulged in lots of music-related stuff including composing a couple of songs and performing live at certain places.

During that time, actually Shruti Haasan proudly claimed to have acted in a Hollywood web series. Yes, we told you about that already long back that Shruti appeared in a blink and miss role as a killer in Amazon Prime’s web series “Treadstone”. Though her fans are shocked with that act of the actress, she says that there is nothing wrong in doing that role.

“I want to climb the ladder official way in Bollywood rather banking on my film connections to get big Hollywood projects. If I do that, they will say, a Bollywood actress has done a Hollywood film, but nothing else. But if I start from scratch, then some day I might become a happening starlet there, who knows” says Shruti, defending her Treadstone act.

Shruti will be seen in upcoming Telugu movie “Krack” opposite Raviteja and in Tamil film “Labam” where is paired with Vijay Sethupathi.