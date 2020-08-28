Shriya Saran to replace Tabu in Nithiin’s next film

If the on-going speculations are anything to go by, popular actress Shriya Saran is likely to step into the shoes of Tabu for the Telugu remake of Hindi superhit film Andhadhun. Grapevine suggests that director Merlapaka Gandhi has recently approached the 37-year-old diva for the pivotal role and after listening to the narration; she reportedly gave a green signal to the project. Though an official confirmation on this news is still awaited, it would be interesting for Telugu moviegoers to witness the glamourous Shriya in a negative role. Currently, she in on board to essay a crucial role opposite Ajay Devgn in the flashback portions of Rajamouli’s period-actioner RRR.

Meanwhile, from the past few months, several popular names like Nayanthara, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ramya Krishnan, Ileana D’Cruz and Shilpa Shetty went around for the role of Tabu in ‘Andhadhun’ Telugu remake. However, nothing seems to have finalised.

While Nithiin is stepping into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana, Kannada bombshell will reportedly reprise Radhika Apte’s role from the original. The pooja ceremony of the film took place in February and currently, the pre-production formalities are in full swing. While the cast and the crew are almost finalised, the project is expected to go on floors once the corona situation gets back into normalcy. Apparently, the Telugu remake rights of Andhadhun were bought for a massive Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shrest Movies.

Released as a small film in 2018, Andhadhun registered a phenomenal success at the box-office along with solid critical acclaim. Besides the commercial reception, the Sriram Raghavan directorial bagged three national awards which include Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor for Ayushmann Khurrana and Best Screenplay.