Shriya Saran flashback episodes in RRR

South beauty Shriya Saran tied the knot to Andrei Koscheev and is settled in Spain. Now according to the latest update, SS Rajamouli is bringing Shriya Saran on the board for his upcoming directorial venture RRR in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead role.

There is no official word out yet about the makers of RRR signing Shriya Saran for the film. But, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that Gauthamiputra Satakarni fame actress will be flying back to India from Spain after the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

Recently during the media interaction, Shriya Saran herself confirmed that she has been approached for RRR. Shriya said, “I have an emotional role in upcoming big budget multistarrer RRR that comes during the flashback episodes. I will be shooting with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn for the role. I am very excited to join the shoot of Rajamouli’ directorial venture.”

Shriya Saran has also signed a couple of Tamil movies, one Hindi and one more Telugu film. The shoot of RRR is expected to resume very soon. Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will join the sets in the next schedule in a Pune set. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are essaying the roles of freedom fighters, named, Komaram Bheem, and Alluri Sitarama Raju.