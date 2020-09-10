Shriya confirmed for a bold role in Nithiin’s next

Young hero Nithiin was interested in the national award-winning film Andhadhun and bought the remake rights. Since then there has been huge anticipation about the movie. Merlapaka Gandhi was brought on board to direct the film.

The Pooja ceremony was done before the lockdown but the pandemic situation has spoiled all the plans.

The cast and crew of the film are finalized now and as per the latest update, the Andhadhun remake will start the shoot early next year. The makers have chalked out the schedule as well. The entire shoot will be wrapped in a single schedule. The entire shoot will be done at Pondicherry.

Nabha Natesh has been finalized as the female lead. However, there is huge anticipation around the role that Tabu played in the original. The makers have considered several actresses for the role but they have finally decided to go with Shriya. She will do a bold role in the remake.