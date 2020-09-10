ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Shriya confirmed for a bold role in Nithiin’s next

IBC Office September 10, 2020
0 39 Less than a minute

Young hero Nithiin was interested in the national award-winning film Andhadhun and bought the remake rights. Since then there has been huge anticipation about the movie. Merlapaka Gandhi was brought on board to direct the film.

The Pooja ceremony was done before the lockdown but the pandemic situation has spoiled all the plans.

The cast and crew of the film are finalized now and as per the latest update, the Andhadhun remake will start the shoot early next year. The makers have chalked out the schedule as well. The entire shoot will be wrapped in a single schedule. The entire shoot will be done at Pondicherry.

Nabha Natesh has been finalized as the female lead. However, there is huge anticipation around the role that Tabu played in the original. The makers have considered several actresses for the role but they have finally decided to go with Shriya. She will do a bold role in the remake.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

September 10, 2020
14

Sharavathi hydel power plant: Karnataka HC issues notice to state govt

September 10, 2020
14

Simple ‘Janmashtami’, ‘Vittla Pindi’ celebration begins in Udupi

September 10, 2020
13

Smugglers decamp with 150 sandalwood trees

September 10, 2020
16

Mangaluru Dasara 2020, to be a subdued affair

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker