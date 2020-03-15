INDIATOP NEWS

Shridi sai trust urges people to postpone visit to Shirdi

IBC News Bureau March 15, 2020
0 47 Less than a minute

Mumbai

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust on Sunday appealed to devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“As per the directives of the government, I request the devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days,” said Arun Dongre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

On Saturday, the Siddhivinayak temple located in Prabhadevi has instructed all its employees to wear masks, while hand sanitizers have been provided to everyone inside the temple. Speaking to, Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Chairman, Adesh Bandekar had said, “We are providing sanitizers to all the devotees in the temple and where they stand in a queue holding the railings, are being cleaned in every 30 minutes.””We have provided masks to every security guard who comes in contact with people the most and we have taken all the important measures to prevent coronavirus,” he had added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a ‘pandemic’.Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. In India, 107 persons, including foreign nationals were tested positive till March 15 at 12 pm.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 15, 2020
47

Physician psychotherapy not open to people with urgent mental health needs

March 15, 2020
47

Exams for Classes 7 to 9 postponed until March 31

March 15, 2020
40

Man jailed for cheating people with fake coronavirus cure

March 15, 2020
130

BSY to hold district-wise MLA meet

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker