Shreyas K Manju turns suave playboy in his next

Actor Shreyas K Manju, who debuted with Paddehuli and will be seen in Vishnupriya next, has signed another project. The actor had previously told us that he wanted to focus on content and his craft rather than positioning himself as a massy hero. His next film, he says, will be in tune with that ideology.

“It is a romantic comedy that will showcase me as a suave playboy. The story idea came from a writer in Chennai, which we are now developing and fine tuning with a team here in Bengaluru, before we decide to go on floors,” says Shreyas, who adds that while the director of the project is not fixed yet, the film will have his good friend and choreographer, filmmaker Imran Sardhariya onboard as the creative head.

In fact, the team recently did a photoshoot under Imran’s supervision. “This is a different look. The film will see me play an urban and relatable character. Everyone looks at conquering the mass hero space. I thought the romcom space has not been explored as much, so it only made sense that I should try one, since there was a story that impressed not just me, but all those near to me and whose opinion matters,” says Shreyas.

The film is going to be made in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil, and Shreyas hints that if everything goes to plan, he might just squeeze in another project before they commence this one in March or April.