Shraddha Srinath takes a break from signing films

Shraddha Srinath is a talented beauty. The actress made her debut in Tollywood with the film Jersey where she acted as the female lead opposite Nani and as a mother to a kid. Her role in Jersey has got appreciation from all quarters.

Post Jersey, Shraddha Srinath was recently seen in Krishna And His Leela. In this movie, she has played the role of Satya, Krishna’s love interest. Her role is bold and again her performance has garnered enough appreciation.

The movie which started to stream from few days is getting a good response. This is a film Shraddha has signed three years back and she is a relieved person now. Shraddha will be next seen in Chakra which has Vishal playing the lead role. This film too will have a digital release.

Shraddha Srinath has revealed that she hasn’t signed any Telugu movie yet. She is taking a break and relaxing her time at home. She wants to spend quality time in quarantine.