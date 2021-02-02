Shraddha Srinath starrer ‘Chakra’ to release on Feb 19th in Kannada

The upcoming Tamil action-thriller film ‘Chakra’, starring Vishal and Shraddha Srinath, is all set to release in four different languages – including Kannada – on the 19th of February. Actor Shraddha Srinath shared a tweet sometime earlier (1st February) to make the announcement.

Having begun her acting career with the Kannada film ‘U Turn‘, Shraddha Srinath has also managed to find bearings in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Her most recent Tamil film ‘Maara’, an OTT release, has been received with good acclaim from audiences and critics alike. She will soon be seen in the Kannada film ‘Godhra‘ opposite Sathish Ninasam and is also expected to feature in the film titled ‘Rudraprayag’.

‘Chakra’ has been directed by MS Anandan and produced by Vishal himself. The film is a cybercrime thriller based on the many prevalent e-commerce and cyber scams. ‘Chakra’ also actors Regina Cassandra, Robo Shankar, and others.