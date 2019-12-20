Shraddha Kapoor to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film

Luv RAjan Films have finally confirmed not Deepika Padukone but Shraddha Kapoor will feature opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the next Luv Ranjan film. Earlier it was rumoured that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor will be coming together for the film again. Today, the official handle of Luv Ranjan films confirmed about Shraddha joining through a tweet. “Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021,” read the tweet. Shraddha Kapoor reposted the tweet on her Instagram story as well.

This will be the first time that Shraddha Kapoor will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. The film will be a Luv Ranjan directorial and will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films. This Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will hit the big screens on 26th March 2021. Talking about the movie, Ankur Garg said, “We are excited to present Luv’s film with Ranbir & Shraddha’s fresh pairing and hope that the audience will feel the same when they watch the film.” Luv Films has earlier delivered hit films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De. With this Ranbir-Shraddha starrer Luv will be returning to the director’s chair after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan films are gearing up to release Jai Mummy Di, Chhalaang and Malang in 2020. Shraddha Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her film Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan. The film will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.