Shows reality of Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: Commenting on the row related to former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria, BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir said this is the real face of Pakistan and it is a shame that a player who has represented the country in so many matches had to go through this.

Gambhir’s comment comes after former Pakistan player Shoaib Akhtar made a revelation regarding the treatment faced by Kaneria in the Pakistan dressing room.

“This is the actual face of Pakistan. We had Mohammad Azharuddin as captain of our side and he captained us in 80-90 Test matches. This shows the reality of Pakistan, they have a sportsman (Imran Khan) as their Prime Minister, still, people in their country have to go through this. Kaneria played 60 matches for Pakistan, and it is shameful,” former cricketer Gambhir told reporters.