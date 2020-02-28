Show-cause notice to owner, contractor in Wall collapse accident

Mangaluru: Close on the heels of a compound wall collapse that killed two persons and critically injured another at a construction site in Karangalpady, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde informed that a show-cause notice will be issued to the contractor and building owner.

Speaking to newskarnataka.com Shanady said that he did not find any violation of the construction guidelines when he visited the spot. “However, we will issue a show-cause notice to the contractor and building owner to find out the exact reason for the incident. We will also take precautionary measures while issuing new licenses to the building owners, to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future,” he said.

Shanady visited the spot along with town planning joint director Jayaraj and town planning officer Balakrishna Gowda. During their visit, they surveyed the whole construction site to check for any violation of the construction guidelines.

A compound wall collapsed killing two workers out of three who were trapped under the debris, at Karangalpady junction in the city on Friday afternoon.

It is said that construction work was underway in a property when the compound wall of the neighbouring property collapsed.

The fire personnel from Kadri and Pandeshwara had rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation.

Two workers identified as Masrigul from West Bengal and Bhimesh from Bagalkot have been confirmed dead, while one worker identified as Anigul from West Bengal is critical.

As far as the project is concerned, the details put up outside the project site states that it is a three-star hotel.

It can be recalled that initial reports had suggested that the wall had collapsed on five people. However, sources said that two people managed to escape as the wall was collapsing while three were trapped.