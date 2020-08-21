Shooting resumes: Prashanth Neel shares pics from KGF-2 sets

One of the most anticipated films in India, KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel to the crowd favourite Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1, has been closely followed by every film buff. The filmmaker Prashanth Neel had told Bangalore Times earlier about how he was going to resume shooting as early as possible as they have a chunk of production work left. Today, he took to his Twitter page to tell his fans that the team is back on the set and they are excited to do so.

He had earlier told, “We are eager to head back to shoot, straight up. Everyone will now need to take a lot of precautions, so the process will be a lot slower than before. Eventually, we have to get back on the horse so we are being very cautious about it.” He had further added that they would be cautious, saying, “We will not shoot with everyone, those portions we will shoot later if and when the situation gets better. Right now, we will work with restricted crew. We will start with portions that will require just a few people and we will get more as the situation gets better.”

Over the pandemic, the team began their publicity by releasing the photograph of Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera, which was revealed on his birthday. Prashanth had said then that the film will be released next year itself. “We have another 25 days of shoot. Releasing on October 23 as planned is definitely out of the question. Also, this is a theatrical experience, so we plan to come out only when people are ready to go to the theatres,” said the filmmaker, when quizzed about the earlier plan of an October 23 release.