Shivarajkumar’s next flick is Kannada-Telugu bilingual

Hyderabadi entrepreneur Srikanth Dhulipudi is turning producer with a Kannada-Telugu bilingual starring Shivarajkumar (SRK). The film marks the debut of Ram Dhulipudi as the director and has SRK essaying the role of an Army officer.

“The film is an out-and-out entertainer blended with action, romance and emotion. We wanted to fulfil our vision of reaching out to as many people as possible with this universal story and are planning to make it in Kannada and Telugu on a grand scale,” says Srikanth Dhulipudi.

The producer is delighted with the response for the poster and believes that the film will be a milestone in SRK’s career. “Shivarajkumar is an evolved actor who has so much to offer. I am sure his fans would go crazy when they see him in Army uniform.

The response to the film’s poster accentuates our belief. We are planning to commence the principal photography in November,” he adds. Srikanth is also gearing up to produce a film each in Telugu and Hindi. “The work is underway and we will make significant announcements soon,” he concludes.