ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Shivarajkumar and Shashikumar reunite on screen after 20 years

IBC Office November 20, 2020
0 39 Less than a minute

Actors Shivarajkumar and Shashikumar, both of who are contemporaries, are reuniting onscreen after two decades. They will be seen together in SD Vijay Milton’s as-yet-untitled Kannada directorial debut. This film also stars Dhananjaya, Pruthvi Ambaar and Umashree.

Talking about the casting coup, filmmaker Krishna Sarthak, who is backing the film, says, “We are thrilled to have Shashikumar sir on board for the film. He will be playing a pivotal role and will be seen alongside Shivarajkumar throughout the film. Their combination is definitely going to be something that everyone will enjoy.”

Shivarajkumar and Shashikumar were last seen together in the 2001 release Bahala Channagide. The actors had regaled the audiences in the 1990s when they were contemporaries and their collaboration in this film is seen as a major casting coup.

Pruthvi Ambaar to sport a new look in the film

Pruthvi Ambaar, who has been roped in for an important role in the film, told us, “I have been busy finishing my two current commitments – Life Is Beautiful and Sugarless. I need to finish them quickly as I will sport a new look in the film, and will undergo the makeover the moment I wrap up work on those films.”

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

November 20, 2020
99

Kharge asks party leaders to follow ideology strictly

November 20, 2020
74

India to send Bhutan satellite in space next year: Modi

November 20, 2020
84

Biden wins Georgia recount as Trump setbacks mount

November 20, 2020
67

Sonia Gandhi constitutes internal committees on economy, foreign affairs, national security

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker