Shivarajkumar adopts ‘Parvathi’ from Mysuru zoo

Century Star Shivarajkumar has adopted an Asiatic elephant called Parvathi at the Mysuru Zoo, by making a payment of Rs 75,000 for a period of one year. The zoo has appreciated Shivarajkumar’s gesture to adopt an animal during the pandemic.

In a press statement released by Mysuru Zoo, “The zoo is highly thankful to him, for his contribution towards his noble cause, and their contribution will definitely inspire other corporate bodies and other charitable institutions to take part in the animal adoption scheme. Mysuru Zoo once again extends thanks to Dr Shivarajkumar for his patronage towards the zoo inmates and requests his continued support and involvement in our joint conservation efforts.”

Shivarajkumar has joined the growing list of Sandalwood actors who have adopted animals in Mysuru. The other actors who have adopted animals are Darshan who has adopted a tiger and elephant. Even Devaraj, Chikkanna and Srujan Lokesh have adopted animals from the zoo. Meanwhile, zoos in Karnataka are looking for individuals, institutions and corporate bodies, who are ready to adopt animals as zoos are reeling under financial crisis due to low footfalls.

Currently, Shivarajkumar, on the career front, has resumed shooting for his most anticipated movie Bhajarangi 2. The shoot of Bhajarangi 2 is currently underway at Mohan B Kere. The actor has wished for the speedy recovery of popular playback singer S P Balasubramanyam who has been hospitalized after he tested positive for Coronavirus. The health condition of S P Balasubramanyam remains critical.