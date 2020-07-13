ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Shivanna excited about Bhajarangi 2

IBC Office July 13, 2020
0 23 Less than a minute

Kannada actor Shivarajkumar is excited about “Bhajarangi 2”, and says the film has been made on a big scale.

The teaser of the Kannada film “Bhajarangi 2” was released on Sunday on the birthday of Shivarajkumar. It is a sequel to the Kannada film “Bhajarangi” which was released in 2013.

“As ‘Bhajarangi’ was a big success, We thought of making this film on a big scale and did our best, never did we think that it would go viral all over the country like this. This is one of the best gifts I have gotten for my birthday. Getting an amazing response from many film industries. I thank everyone for the great response,” Shivarajkumar said.

The makers are pleasantly surprised and say that they will confirm about the pan India release after the theatres open up. They have also been getting many calls from other film industries and distributors to negotiate rights for the dubbed release. Directed by A. Harsha, the film also stars Bhavana, Shruti, Loki and Cheluvaraj.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

July 13, 2020
24

Mercedes-Benz India enhances digital play with introduction of new elements

July 13, 2020
34

Reliance Industries market cap zooms past Rs 12 lakh crore mark

July 13, 2020
24

Glenmark Pharma cuts price of COVID-19 drug by 27 pc to Rs 75/tablet

July 13, 2020
25

Indian GDP to contract 7.5 pc if COVID vaccine is delayed, 4 pc in base case: Report

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker