Shivamogga will be the main hub of the railway in a short time: B Y Raghavendra

Shivamogga

Shivamogga district will become one of the main railway stations in the next few days, MP BY Raghavendra said.

Speaking at a news conference, Raghavendra gave briefings on rail projects in the district.

Trains need to be serviced after traveling three thousand kilometers. 78 crore coaching terminal and service station is being opened in Shivamogga.

Shivamogga Shikaripura Ranebennur Railway Project is in progress. The project from Shivamogga to Shikaripur is marked as Phase 1. There are 27 villages to come in this range. Of these, 14 are joint measurements in the village. Final Notification is in 8 villages. The people will be taken into confidence and the relief amount will be distributed and the land will be acquired

The railway overpass will be built on four sides to increase rail traffic. The 631-meter long overpass at Savanganga Road near Usha Nursing Home in Shimoga. He said the project would cost Rs 60.76 crore.

The 564-meter-long bridge will be constructed near Kadadakte, at a cost of Rs 25.92 crore.

The 493-meter long overpass at Shivamogga’s Kashipur is worth Rs 29.63 crore. Building on cost.

The 920-meter railway over bridge at Shivamogga’s Vidyanagar Railway Station is being constructed by the National Highways Department at a cost of Rs 43.897 crore. Raghavendra said the projects were approved at the state cabinet meeting last week.

Deputy Commissioner KB Shivakumar, Mayor Suvarna Shankar, Deputy Mayor Surekha Muralidhar and many others were present at the news conference.