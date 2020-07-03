ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

ShivajiSuratkal dubbing rights sold

The news of ShivajiSuratkal’s remake of Ramesh Aravind’s star has been in the news for the past few months. B4U Movies has now taken over the Hindi remake rights of the film. Moreover, the same company also obtained the dubbing rights of North India.

Speaking on this, director Akash Srivatsa, B4U Channel, is all set to remake the film in Hindi and dubbed into different languages ​​in North India. They have already completed the agreement. Not just in Hindi, but also in remakes of Tamil, Tulu and Malayalam.

In the meantime, Akash had previously claimed that Shivaji was writing a Surathkal 2 story. That job is pretty much done now.Earlier, we were thinking of ShivajiSuratkal 2. Writing and writing the story is as big as two films. Not just Part 2, no wonder Part 3 though. That is, ShivajiSuratkal’s movie will be a sequel to Part 2.

