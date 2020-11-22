Shirley Setia fees for Naga Shaurya film

We have already reported that singer Shirley Setia is all set to make her debut in the Telugu film industry with an untitled film in which Naga Shaurya is playing the lead role. The film is Naga Shuarya’ fourth production.

Yesterday, Shirley Setia took to her microblogging page and made official announcement regarding this project, which will be directed by Aneesh Krishna and produced by Ushamulpuri Garu under the banner Ira Creations whereas Mahati Swara Sagar will score the music. Now according to the latest report, Shirley Setia will be getting solid remuneration of Rs 35 lakhs. This surely must be the highest ever remuneration for any debut actress in Telugu film industry.

Naga Shaurya welcomed Shirley Setia on Twitter. The regular shoot of this upcoming untitled film is expected to commence this year. Shirley Setia is making her Hindi film debut with Nikamma featuring Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. Shirley Setia hails from an Indian origin family settled in Auckland, New Zealand. She made her acting debut with the digitally-released Hindi film “Maska” earlier this year which ended up commercially flop at the box office.