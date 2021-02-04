Shine Shetty gears up to foray into Hindi, with a unique song

Actor and television star Shine Shetty is all set to foray into Hindi with an innovative feature song, “This is just the right project to celebrate the first anniversary of my Bigg Boss win. I’m glad it will also see me trying my hand at something wholly new,” shares Shine, about the song titled Dhoonde, that will be rendered by Sanjith Hegde. “The project will see me in the role of a traveler and will trace my character’s journey; he’s questioning himself and doing a rethink of everything he’s been through, looking at life anew. So yes, it’ll be a cinematic and fantasy travel tale of this boy,” points out Shine. The ditty will be directed by Yathish Rai and composed by Danny Kurian and Sumit Bangera, and is set in a fictional village in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. “We begin shooting in March for 10 days. I’m excited about this new chapter because it’s a new language and I hope it opens further opportunities in that direction,” he smiles.