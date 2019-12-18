ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Shilpa Shetty returns in ”Nikamma” on June 5, 2020

IBC News Bureau December 18, 2019
Actress Shilpa Shetty, who will be making a comeback after 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s action flick “Nikamma”, has unveiled the release date of the movie.

A “super excited” Shilpa took to Twitter to announce: “Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on 5th June, 2020. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @abhimanyud and @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! Mark the date! See you in the theatres!”

Shilpa was last seen on the silver screen in the 2007 films, “Life In A.. Metro” and “Apne”.

“Nikamma” stars Abhimanyu Dassani and social media sensation Shirley Setia. Jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films.

IBC News Bureau

