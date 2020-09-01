Sheetal Shetty shared a pre-release video of her directorial debut ‘Window Seat’

Prepping to make her directorial debut in the sandalwood film industry, Sheetal Shetty has shared a pre-release video of the work going on her debut directorial effort, “Window Seat” on her Instagram handle’. The video showed Music Director Arjun Janya working on the music for the film and was accompanied by the post:

“Its always fun to work with very talented ones and equally humble one like #arjunjanya himself. And when you see your months of efforts taking a beautiful shape, its ecstatic!!! My debut direction movie window seat post production work:) And ya..asusual thats my brother #shourie_shetty who is spoiling the video royally….:))”

The post has garnered 12,314 views already!

The movie cast includes Nirup Bhandari in the lead role along with Amrutha Iyengar and Sanjana Anand. The movie is produced by Jack Manju. Debut actor of Rangitaranga, Nirup had previously teamed up with V Priya’s Adi Lakshmi Purana P.

Sheetal herself was seen in Rakshit Shetty’s “Ulidavaru Kandante”, and is also directing two short movies ‘Sangaati’ and ‘Car’. She had also played prominent roles in films such as Kendasampige, Patibeku.com, and 96. Her latest film Gadiyaara is yet to be released.

Window Seat is a romantic thriller, featuring Nirup as a guitarist. The script is written by Shetty, who had earlier shared a poster of her movie.

Comments on the post indicate that her fans are awaiting the movie eagerly. The music on which Arjun Janya is working in the Video is soulful and leaves an ache in the heart. Its but a teaser of things to come…

Shetty had shared another pre-release video, showing the crew working on a set in Shivamogga. Some sources say that the movie is set to be released by the end of the year.