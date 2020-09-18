ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

‘She-Hulk’ casts ‘Orphan Black’ stars Tatiana Maslany in title role

IBC Office September 18, 2020
0 18 Less than a minute

‘Orphan Black’ star Tatiana Maslany is in talks to play the lead role in Marvel Studios’ ‘She-Hulk series for streaming platform Disney Plus.

The new show comes from showrunner Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for penning “Pickle Rick” episode of animated series “Rick and Morty”.

Kat Coiro has also been roped in to direct multiple episodes of the series.

She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters was the last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee for Marvel Comics. Walters is an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk).

She got her power after an emergency blood transfusion from Banner, but contrary to him she was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she ‘Hulked’ out.

The character first appeared in comics as a member of the ‘Fantastic Four in the 1980s.

 

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

September 18, 2020
13

Doctors asked to call off strike amid coronavirus crisis

September 18, 2020
12

Treat all official languages on par with Hindi: HDK

September 18, 2020
12

Investors in microbreweries and dance bars part of drug racket: Kumaraswamy

September 18, 2020
13

Vijayendra has not interfered in governance: BSY dismisses allegations against son

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker