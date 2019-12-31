Sharmila Mandrey recalls the incidents on sets of ‘Galipata 2’

‘There is no mobile network here. But we don’t see that as a shortfall. Because we have created our own new network. We all sit and talk. We talk about cinema, about script. “Come on,” he joked, laughing and laughing.

He was talking about ‘Gaalipata 2’ cinema. Director Yogaraja Bhatt, Ganesh, Pawan, Diganth, Anantnag and others were all wrapped up and their speech was growing. He has a sense of accomplishment in the film.

‘Bhatt had called me ten years ago to star in’ Gaalipata’. Then I was busy in a different movie. So it was impossible to pretend. He had lost his chance to act in cinema. But something of a fate now had the chance to star in ‘Kite 2’. I agreed without asking anything. Bhattarai insisted and told the story. I knew the heroines would have a lot of importance in their cinema. My belief is not a pseudonym, “he said.

The hard work Yogaraja Bhatt makes in every scene, his sense of humor has amazed Sharmila. ‘Yogaraja Bhattaru is a perfectionist. There was a Wide Angle Scene. Bhattaru sat behind the camera. “Look at the camera,” Sharmila said, leaning over your forehead slightly. I couldn’t believe it. ‘It’s not okay’. He said, ‘No, look after me.’ They were right when they saw the make-up boy, ” she says.

On the set, Diganth, Pawan and Ganesh share a similar fervor. “I and Ganesh played together in Krishna cinema. He has not changed a single thing since then. “In the last ten years, I have been mocking you for not having more than a year,” he says of Pawan’s knowledge of cinema.

‘Pawan is a little introverted. His character is as well. The first three to four days of filming were strange to see. He was amazed to see his enormous knowledge of cinema. He is laughing, saying, “Even for a long time, he is not the only boy out of his usual jolly wood.”

‘There was a story of three boys in a kite cinema. Here is the story of three boys. But its narrative mode, the substance of the story has changed throughout. ‘Kite 2 says of cinema as a’ fresh story ‘.

Currently, the first stage of the film ‘Gaalipata 2’ is being shot in Kudremukh. Anantnag, Rangayana Raghu, Padmaja, Sudha Belvadi, Srinath are in the movie.