Sharmiela Mandre, family members test positive for COVID-19

Actress Sharmiela Mandre on Thursday confirmed on her social media account that she and a few members from her family had tested positive for COVID-19. The actress said, “Me and a few of my family members have been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to be in home isolation . I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor’s advice (sic).” The actress took to her social media to share the news. Sharmiela is one few celebs from the Kannada film industry who has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier Sumalatha Ambareesh, Dhruva Sarja and his wife, Aishwarya Arjun were among those who had tested positive.

Sharmiela was involved in a car crash at the start of the lockdown. Ever since the actress has kept a low profile on social media as well. However, after her recovery, she tweeted, “I would like to thank my family, friends and my well wishes. I would like to thank the doctors who helped me get through this difficult episode. I’m healing and much better now (sic)”.

On the work front, Sharmiela turned producer and has teamed up with Kahi fame director Arvind Sastry. The poster of the film was released recently, and it was revelaed that the film will be called Dasara. The film stars Sathish Ninasam. According to reports, the team had shot for the film in the United Kingdom last year. The film also has dancer and actress Rukmini Vijayakumar playing a pivotal role.