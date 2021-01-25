Shanvi Srivastava to play a gangster

Actress Shanvi Srivastava is excited that she is getting to explore a whole range of new roles lately. Since Avane Srimannarayana, the actress says that she has been getting different characters that aren’t stereotypical and her latest, is quite extreme, one would think. Shanvi tells us that she has signed up for a new film called Bang, which sees her in gangster mode. “This film is being directed by Sri Ganesh Parashuram, who has earlier made some short films. It is his debut feature film. It is a dark comedy set against a gangster backdrop. If I were to draw a parallel, I’d say it is akin to, say, The Hangover. There’s no hero as such in the film, though there are villains,” she reveals.

Shanvi is quite excited about her character, as it will be drastically different from her earlier roles. “I play a gangster in the film. I’ve been working on my look for the role and other aspects. I will be taking workshops to understand how to handle a gun and I’m told I get to do some minor action sequences too. The film is slated to take off around the first week of February and I am quite keen to see how people will receive this,” she adds.

Shanvi, who recently finished shooting for Kasturi Mahal, apparently is also all set to to make her debut in Malayalam films shortly, the announcement of which is slated to happen soon.