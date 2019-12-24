Shanvi Srivastava goes de-glam for ‘Avane Srimannarayana’

Shanvi Srivastava will be seen as Lakshmi, the leading lady of Sachin-directed lm “Avane Srimannarayana”, alongside actor Rakshit Shetty. She has gone de-glam for the lm.

“I always used to be jealous of heroes when they’d get ready in just 15 minutes, as opposed to actresses who have to come in an hour early for their hair and makeup. While shooting for this lm, it was lovely to just come to set and be able to ease into the role almost immediately. The role required me to be de-glam. I play the role of the journalist in the lm,” she said.

The lm, which is directed by Sachin, is all set for a grand release on December 27. It will be released in other languages as well in January 2020