Shanvi Srivastav to debut in Malayalam in Nivin Pauly and Asif Asif film

It is a project that she’s been keeping under wraps for a while now and finally the news is out. Shanvi Srivastav is set to debut in Malayalam in a film directed by Abrid Shine who has to his credit hit films like 1983 and Action Hero Biju. Titled Mahaveeryar, the film stars Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali in leading roles with Shanvi playing Asif’s leading lady. “The team got in touch in early January and we got on a video call where I narrated a few dialogues in Malayalam and I think they liked it. Abrid sir was also keen on casting someone who could look 18 and felt I the bill,” shares Shanvi.

The film is a court room drama with some exciting flashback scenes that will showcase periodic circumstances. “I play a simple Rajasthani girl called Damayanti. So for the past few days, I’ve been busy learning horse riding, folk dance along with perfecting my Malayalam dialogues. It’s an intriguing tale with all of us having such well-etched out roles,” she tells us. “And I’m really looking forward to working with Nivin sir and Asif sir…this is such a talented team I’m working with. Besides, everyone knows that Malayalam cinema is driven by concept-oriented subjects and acting is the prime focus. I want to explore of this industry,” sums up Shanvi, who is currently in Jaipur where the film goes on floors today.