Shanvi back on sets of Veda Vyasa, shares excitement

After six months of being back home in Mumbai during the lockdown, Shanvi Srivastava is back in Bengaluru. “I’m here for a day on work and will be flying back to Mumbai soon,” she says, as she makes her way to the location from the airport, adding, “I’m so glad to be facing the cameras again after almost nine months. I missed being on a set so much.”

In the city, Shanvi is completing her portions for the V Ravichandran and Upendra starrer Veda Vyasa (earlier called Ravichandra), in which she plays a doctor. “I play a girl who is stuck between two dear ones in her life – her brother and lover, both of who are goons – and how she manages to hold her own. We had shot major portions before the lockdown and I’ve almost completed my bit. I just had a day’s shoot left, so I’ll finish it and head back. After this, I have a song and I’ll be back for four days when they schedule that portion,” she says.

The lockdown, adds Shanvi, was a good break, because she got to focus on herself and indulge in everything she loves. “I read books and resumed all my favourite hobbies, including cooking. Now I’m back to work, healthier than ever,” she says.

Out and about after a long time, Shanvi is worried about one thing though. “I notice that people aren’t wearing masks and ignoring social distancing. Please don’t neglect these safety measures; the virus hasn’t yet passed us by. I wear my mask all the time. Even on the set I’m so careful. I take it off only when I’m giving my shot,” she signs off.