Shankar IAS Academy’s candidates excel

In the recently announced final results of the Civil Services Examination 2019 for the posts of IAS, IPS and IFS conducted by the Union Public Services, aspirants who had trained with Shankar IAS Academy have excelled.

In all 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various services, of which 201 candidates had taken coaching at Shankar IAS Academy, which includes 51 women.

Further, 20 candidates from Shankar IAS Academy have figured in the top 100 ranks, including 7 women candidates. Interestingly, 18 candidates out of 201 from Shankar IAS Academy, cleared the Civil Services Examination in their very first attempt itself.

52 candidates from Tamilnadu, 35 candidates from Karnataka and 34 candidates from Kerala who had trained at Shankar IAS Academy have got selected.

In the case of Karnataka of the 35 candidates there are 7 women who have been successful. One differently abled women candidate from Karnataka has also made it to the final selection. There were 2 candidates from Karnataka who made it to the final selection in the first attempt.