Shahid Kapoor loves Allu Arjun dancing skills

IBC News Bureau May 13, 2020
Stylish Star Allu Arjun is  one of the best dancers in the country. If you are talking about dance in Indian cinema, then it warrants a discussion of Stylish Star’ dancing skills and his ability to move like he has got spring in his body. With several of his dance numbers, Bunny has not just made dancing graceful with his awesome moves but has made everything appear so effortless. Allu Arjun has been receiving a lot of praise for his Sankranthi released movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Allu Arjun has been appreciated the most for his amazing dancing skills that he has displayed in the songs Butta Bomma, Ramuloo Ramulaa, and others. After Disha Patani, now Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is showering praises on Allu Arjun’ dancing skills.

Recently Shahid Kapoor interacted with his fans via Twitter and when one of his fan asked, “One Word About Stylish Star Allu Arjun”, to which Kabir Singh star replied that he Loves Allu Arjun dancing skills. Now Allu fans are on ninth cloud after hearing it.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the sports based drama Jersey which is an official remake of the 2019 movie of the same name.

