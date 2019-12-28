Shah Rukh thanks ‘Swachhata Warriors’ to keep Mumbai clean

The king of hearts Shah Rukh Khan on Friday thanked all ‘Swachhata Warriors’ to keep Mumbai clean as he shared the video created by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a video supporting the ‘Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan’ and wrote: “Thank you for all the hard work to keep our city clean, Mamas and Papas. Love the film…”

In the video shared by the ‘Baazigar’ actor, one can hear the voice of a girl, who is the child to a ‘Swacchta Warrior.’ She recites her story in a heart-touching video in which she says “46,000 ‘Swachhata Warriors’ despite all odds work every day to keep Mumbaikars healthy and disease-free.”

She says that they are on a mission to keep Mumbai clean as keeping the city clean will help keep Mumbaikars healthy. She also says that Mumbaikars need to do a small task to “keep dry and wet waste apart,” which will help the warriors keep the city cleaner.

The video is originally shared by the BMC, thanking Mumbaikars as well as the Swachchta Warriors, who play a pivotal role in ‘Swachh Mumbai’ mission. The caption to the video reads: “Thank you Mumbaikars, for joining us every day to inch closer to the #SwachhMumbai of our dreams. Thousands of our #SwachhataWarriors work relentlessly to make Mumbai clean, healthy, beautiful, and sustainable. And to get there, we’re committed to do #AnythingForMumbai!”