Shafali Verma leaves an impression on Australia A coach Leah Poulton

Australia A coach Leah Poulton lavished praise on India’s 15-year-old opener Shafali Verma and said the aggressive opener made her “get into fan mode for a while” during the limited-overs series between the teams last month.

Shafali Verma shot into limelight after breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s longstanding record to become the youngest Indian to notch up an international fifty.

Veteran Mithali Raj’s retirement from the T20 format had paved the way for the induction of youngsters such as Shefali Verma in the Indian women’s cricket team. The talented opener struck a 78-ball 124 in an ODI against Australia A last month in Brisbane, and that is when Poulton became a fan.

“She’s just an amazing talent, she’s only 15 years old and she’s got so much power,” Poulton told cricket.com.au. “We’d seen a bit of footage leading in, she’s played a bit of cricket for India.

“But when you watch footage of a player like that, it probably doesn’t do it justice because she’s actually got a really good presence at the crease. Even though she’s 15, she’s a tall girl, strong girl as well when she walked out to bat, I thought, ‘that can’t be the 15-year-old’.” “She’s not your typical Indian opening bat,” Poulton said.

“Over the years they’ve produced these opening bats with these amazing techniques and they’re really crafty, whereas she walked out there and she was just pure power.

“It was really good to watch, I did get into fan mode for a while there (during the century). She just had so much composure at the crease, she didn’t look fussed at all. She’s definitely going to be one to watch over the next few years.”

Shafali Verma, who made her international debut in September 2019, has scored 222 runs in 9 T20I matches.