Seven lavish retreats for an ideal vacation in Jamaica

The island country of Jamaica provides the perfect backdrop for an extravagant vacation getaway.

Its reef-lined beaches, lush rainforests, iconic azure waters, and beauteous mountains can be best experienced at exclusive hotels, all-inclusive resorts, and private bungalows. The coveted accommodations are enhanced by the sparkling surroundings and the glowing Caribbean sunset.

Here’s a guide to Jamaica’s most lavish retreats for those looking to spend time in the lap of luxury:

1. Tensing Penn, Negril

Perched on the limestone cliffs of Negril’s West End above the crystal-clear water of the Caribbean, Tensing Pen is home to a multitude of remarkable stone, wood and thatch cut cottages. Their world-renowned thatched-roof cottages and warm hospitable staff make Tensing Pen Resort the place to unwind, relax, and refresh. Guests may choose to spend their days relaxing by the ocean, being pampered in the resort’s world-class salon and spa, or indulging their adventurous side with guided tours, mountain biking expeditions, scuba diving and parasailing.

2. The Caves, Negril



The Caves is an artisan-crafted resort combining the natural glamour of Negril with a modern metropolitan attitude. The resort is a part of the Island Outpost group blending island charm with laidback luxury. Catering to adults and couples 16 years and older, the Caves features 12 idyllic Cliffside cottages and a grand villa. Made from hand-crafted wood and stone, it also features private cave dining, The Spa, Jacuzzi, sauna, private hot tub and saltwater swimming pool coupled with its cave restaurant/bar and stylish amenities provide a refreshing and romantic experience.

3. Geejam Hotel, Port Antonio



Perched on the edge of the Blue Mountains rainforest overlooking the Caribbean Sea, Geejam Hotel is located on the north-east coast of Jamaica. Famous as the creative retreat for music stars such as Beyonce and Drake, Geejam Hotel is equipped with a premiere recording studio, healing spa, swimming pool, gym, and bushbar. The property forms an exclusive universe between the foothills of the Blue Mountains and the sapphire waters of Frenchman’s Cove. The hotel boasts seven double rooms consisting of three deluxe cabins, one suite, and a self-contained three-bedroom villa.

4. Sandals Royal Plantation, Ocho Rios



Sandals Royal Plantation is an intimate all-butler resort of just 74 ocean-view suites. Understated elegance and exquisitely private, Sandals Royal Plantation offers butler service and is renowned as a favourite hideaway for the international jet set and literary elite. Known for its meticulous attention to detail, this enclave of retro-chic sophistication showcases roaming peacocks and manicured lawns. Part of the Sandals Resorts group of hotels, guests can tee off at nearby Sandals Golf & Country Club, followed by afternoon tea on the terrace. The resort boasts exquisite original furnishings and new innovations including Jamaica’s only champagne and caviar bar.

5. Half Moon Resort, Montego Bay



Elegantly set amidst 400 tropical acres in magical Montego Bay is the Half Moon Resort with beautifully landscaped gardens, a nature reserve, and 197 rooms and suites scattered amongst white-rendered cottages and 31 capacious villas, all fronted by two miles of private beach. Just 10 minutes from Sangster International Airport, this resort is the epitome of luxury. The resort provides the most upscale amenities with understated elegance. The hotel includes the championship Half Moon Golf Club, more than 26,000 square feet of meeting and convention facilities, six-fine dining restaurants, the Anancy Children’s Village, Fern Tree Spa, the Equestrian Centre, a private Dolphin Lagoon, all in one of the most complete locations you can imagine.

6. Sandals, Montego Bay



Sandals Montego Bay is the true beachfront resort where the party never stops and the beach never ends. Innovative and luxurious, Sandals MoBay has been masterfully reimagined to be the most modern, open-concept. Nestled along the unending shoreline of the most exclusive, private white-sand beach in Jamaica, where offshore reefs create the calmest waters for leisure swims, Sandals Montego Bay is an adults-only resort. Discover a chic and casual oasis, mere steps from the water, evoking a carefree spirit of romance and luxury. There’s even a new Over-the-Water Bar and new Over-the-Water Chapel for an over-the-top experience.

7. Hyatt Ziva Rose, Montego Bay



The all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Montego Bay, Jamaica, offers recreation and relaxation for the entire family. Nestled along the shores of the sparkling Caribbean Sea, the verdant Blue Mountains of Jamaica serve as the perfect luxury vacation backdrop. Accommodations range from elegant, intimate rooms for two to large suites with ample room for families and all include private balconies with gorgeous views. Exclusive swim-up suites provide direct access to a semi-private pool from the terrace and the resort features two other sparkling pools as well.