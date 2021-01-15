INDIATOP NEWS

Seven injured in ‘Jallikattu’ in Madurai

IBC News Bureau January 15, 2021
Madurai

Seven persons were injured while participating in ‘Jallikattu’ in Madurai district on Friday, police said.

Police said the injuries were reported during the traditional bull taming sport event at Palemedu. The injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment.

About 650 bull-tamers have registered to showcase their skills to tame the running bovines in the arena.

The event was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management and Information Technology RB Udhayakumar.

In the traditional sport, a person is declared a winner if he manages to hang on to the bulls’ hump for a specified time. Prizes range for bicycles, cash, utensils, silver coins and other items.

