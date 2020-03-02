Sesh, Sobhita to work together under ‘Prince’ productions

Model-turned-actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her debut in Tollywood with the 2018 movie Goodachari featuring Adivi Sesh in the lead, got a warm welcome with that film as it was a super hit at the box office. She made an impression with the glamour quotient that guaranteed more offers to her in T-town. But she hasn’t signed any Telugu film so far. However, after Goodachari, she was featured in a couple of Malayalam and Hindi films.

Now, she got an excellent opportunity to work with her Goodachari co-star Adivi Sesh in the upcoming film Major. It has been confirmed that the Femina Miss India 2013 pageant has been roped in to play a crucial role in Major, which will be helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. On Monday, Adivi Sesh took to Twitter to confirm the same. He wrote, “It’s so amazing to reunite with @sobhitaD for #Major after our previous #Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film. She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. #Major is a story for all of India. Looking fwd to it.”

Adivi Sesh has also posted a picture of Sobhita who is behind the clapboard. It seems that she kick-started shooting for this project. The duo has previously worked together in Goodachari and it will be their second time association. Based on the Life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a NSG Commando, who rescued hostages during the 26/11 terror attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai the shooting of Major is happening at a brisk pace. Bankrolled by Mahesh Babu’s home banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) in association with Sony Pictures Productions, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual will also release in Hindi.