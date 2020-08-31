Services to begin in all temples in Karnataka from September 1

Udupi

Devotees can go to temples and offer pooja in the temples of the state from Tuesday, September 1.

Speaking on the subject in the city, Muzrai minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “There is no permission to distribute food to devotees. Also functions cannot be held. We have contacted the health department to seek permission to start offering of pooja for devotees.

“Our aim is to start all pooja services in temple from September 1. We have spoken to the chief secretary. We have appealed to allow all internal services in temples. Official information and permission may arrive in two days’ time.

“Social distance needs to be maintained. We will think how to hold golden chariot and silver chariot service. Our service will start depending upon Covid-19 guidelines. There is no possibility for crowd of hundreds of people. We will think of pooja offering of maximum 10 to 15 people. All services will be within Covid-19 guidelines,” he said.