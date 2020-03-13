Separate facilities for passengers from other countries at KIA

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has created separate facilities — elevators, restrooms, baggage screening and collection belts, exit gates — for passengers arriving from coronavirus-affected countries.

In addition to segregation of facilities and special signs, hand sanitisers have been placed at multiple locations inside the terminals, said airport operator BIAL. Over 2,600 passengers are currently being screened at the airport every day. On Wednesday, 2,982 were screened. Since the coronavirus outbreak began and preventive measures were introduced, KIA has checked over 1 lakh fliers.

On March 7, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) asked all major airports to segregate passengers arriving from China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal and Indonesia. Amid the global crisis, international passenger traffic at KIA has fallen by 50% so far this month. The flow of domestic passengers has dropped by 2-4%. Overall, the airport, which normally handles 644 aircraft movements a day, has seen a marked dip in arrivals and departures.

On a normal day, 14,000 to 15,000 international passengers transit through the airport. The current figure stands at 6,000 to 7,000.

“Traffic at Bengaluru airport has been affected by coronavirus, like most other airports globally. International traffic dropped by 20% from normal levels in February and almost by 50% in March. Although domestic traffic has not shown a dramatic drop, there are already impacts of up to 2-4% on domestic travel. We expect to see a further decrease, if more cases emerge in India (sic),” a BIAL spokesperson said. IndiGo suspended its Bengaluru-Hong Kong flight from February 1, whereas GoAir has halted Bengaluru-Bangkok services till April 15. Several busy routes from Benglauru are now seeing only a handful of passengers in each flight.

According to travel agents, fares of domestic routes have fallen because of poor demand. “We have seen 12% drop in domestic travel and 40% decrease in international travel bookings at Bangalore airport in March. There has been nearly a 25% drop in bookings for top routes, including Bangalore-Delhi and Bangalore-Mumbai. This has resulted in nearly 30% drop in hotel bookings in Bangalore,” said Abhishek Rajan, senior vice-president, Paytm.