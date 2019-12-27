BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Sensex rallies 411.38 points, Nifty soars above 12,200

IBC News Bureau December 27, 2019
0 42 Less than a minute

Bengaluru: Indian shares snapped a three-day losing streak to close around 1 per cent higher on Friday as state-run banks surged, while strength in Asian markets on hopes that Washington and Beijing will soon sign the Phase 1 trade deal also boosted sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up nearly 1 per cent at 12,245.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1.05 per cent to 41,597.58. With two trading sessions left in the year, the Nifty 50 has so far risen 12.73 per cent in 2019.

An announcement by Reserve Bank of India that it will conduct another simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds lifted stocks in state-run banks. It announced a similar special open market operation earlier this month.

The Nifty PSU bank index climbed 2.92 per cent, recording its best session in two weeks.

Axis Bank was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, rising 3.21 per cent, while Yes Bank ended as the top loser, falling 1.34 per cent.

Global investors returned from their Christmas and Boxing Day break to digest comments from Beijing that it was in close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement, shortly after US President Donald Trump talked up a signing ceremony for the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

December 27, 2019
47

5 exercise to Calm Your Muscles easily

December 27, 2019
47

CAA: Young Delhi girl gifts roses to city cops

December 27, 2019
44

Husband kills wife for treasure

December 27, 2019
40

Shoot your area problems on ‘Namma Bengaluru’ app

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker