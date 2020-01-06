Semi-Urban & Rural Karnataka is seeing a rapid increase in the uptake of digital financial services

Bangalore

one of the largest states in India, in terms of the demographics, has lately seen a substantial growth in the uptake of digital financial services. The growth has been recorded through Payworld, an assisted financial services company, which provides a digital platform to their retailers to target semi-urban and rural customers. With close to 204,412 retailers registered in their system, Payworld covers30districts in Karnataka with presence of retailers across all major cities in the State.

Payworld data shows that there are over 200Aadhaar-Enabled Payment (AEPS) transactions per day being undertaken by people in the semi-urban and rural pockets of Karnataka. This number has been on the rise and is increasing constantly at close to 60000 per month. Moreover, Money Remittance services has been the biggest grosser through Payworld, with an average of 9000transactions per day with an average ticket size of INR 2650. This clearly indicates that the rising trend of adopting digital financial services is due to the increase in awareness of these services as well as the simplicity of using them through assisted means.

Working at the grassroots level, Payworld has set up a huge network in the State, which gives the semi-urban and rural consumers access to financial services like Money Remittance, e-commerce, loans, mutual funds, insurance among others.

Mr. Praveen Dhabhai, COO, Payworld said, “Our entire focus since inception has been to provide complete access of digital financial services to semi-urban & rural consumers. We are happy to witness that the efforts have paid off and there is a great uptake of our services in one of the largest States in India, Karnataka. Covering Karnataka was a challenge initially due to the vast demographics, but thanks to the prioritized push by the Government towards digital financial services, we were able to build a strong network of 10,000 retailers, who are providing these financial services to people living at the bottom of the pyramid.”

“The presence of our retailers, who are locals from the area, has helped us gain the trust of the villagers and bring about a behavioural change within the community, which is imperative for the growth of these services. Now, people don’t have to travel long distances for basic transactions. Instead, they just walk into a Payworld Retailer shop, where our retailer will assist them in undertaking all financials services, whether it be remittance, loans, insurance or even ticketing. This is how we are simplifying the lives of people in the semi-urban and rural areas.”, he added.

Over and above the financial services, over 96,255railway tickets are being booked by the semi-urban and rural customers in Karnataka through the Payworld assisted platform. Payworld is also providing cash flow Loans, like the 90 –day loan to their retailers. These loans are provided at a very low interest rate to the retailers (MSME segment) with easy daily repayment options. Payworld expects a robust growth in the 90/180-day loan category, with at least 3000new loans in the coming 3 months. Another new service offered by Payworld is the Mutual Fund portfolios, offering investments in low-risk liquid funds to the customers. The idea of getting the semi-urban & rural customers to get into a habit of saving is really getting acceptance and Payworld is creating over 3000 mutual fund portfolios for customers through its retailers in Karnataka.

Overall, the growth and uptake of the digital financial services through Payworld retailers have been on the rise in the State of Bengaluru with a growth of 40% year on year.

About Payworld

Payworld is an initiative from Sugal & Damani group of companies. Flagging off its operations in 2006, Payworld has built a formidable presence in India with over 100,000 active retail touch-points across 630 cities and 23 states providing access to untouched market segments to the service providers. Payworld, which builds on the business philosophy of “Making Life Simple” offering smart solutions by their intelligent electronic transaction processing platform where a consumer can do transactions by visiting retail touch points by paying digitally and in cash. These retail points use Payworld’s application which runs on Desktops, Laptops and Mobile phones using Android, Windows, iOS & Java platforms.

