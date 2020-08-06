ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

‘Selfie Mummy Google Daddy’ to be screened at San Diego Kids International Festival

IBC Office August 6, 2020
Actor and TV host Srujan Lokesh was in the midst of promoting his next release, Selfie Mummy Google Daddy, in which he is paired with Meghana Raj Sarja, when the pandemic struck and the nation went into lockdown. As everything ground to a halt, it upset the film’s release schedule, but not its outings at film festivals.

In March this year, the film was a part of the lineup at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, where it won a special jury mention, which was followed up by selection to the Toronto Lift Off International Film Festival and the San Diego Kids International Film Festival.

“We decided against being a part of the Toronto Festival, because it required us to have the film available on open platforms for a month. Since we have not had an official release yet, we thought it would be detrimental and harm our future plans. The San Diego Kids International Film Festival is still on course, where we will screen Selfie Mummy Google Daddy in October,” says director Madhu Chandra.

But when will audiences here get to see the film? “We had been targeting an April-May release, considering this is a film for family audiences and focuses on mobile phone addiction among children. But since the pandemic changed all of that, we have been evaluating our options. Releasing the film on an OTT platform is the next best option, but that is easier said than done,” he says.

 

