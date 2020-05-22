Seerat Kapoor comments on Kissing and Grabbing scenes

Tall beauty Seerat Kapoor made her debut in the Telugu film industry with hit film ‘Run Raja Run’ in 2014, directed by Sujeeth in which the young actor Sharwanand and Adivi Sesh played the lead roles. Her popular Telugu movies are Okka Kshanam, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, and Touch Chesi Chudu. Recently Seerat Kapoor interacted with media and spoke about her upcoming project, kissing and hugging scenes. She was mostly confined to glam doll roles which affected her career. Seerat Kapoor said that there may be a reduction in the amount of kissing, grabbing and hugging scenes in films from now on.

Columbus’s fame actress said, “The People are advised to maintain social distancing and in this condition, it is very tough for the filmmakers to shoot the kissing, grabbing and romantic scenes like before. She also added that it may also be tough to film set songs with a lot of background dancers from now.

Seeart Kapoor was educated at Podar International School, Mumbai and she completed her pre-university course at R D National College, Bandra. She enrolled for a Bachelor Of Arts degree in Mass communication, but quit it due to scheduling conflicts with her acting. On the work front, she will be next seen in upcoming movies Krishna And His Leela which is in the post-production stage.