Security guard suspected in Finance company burglary

A security guard of a building housing the office of a gold finance firm, which was burgled on Sunday morning in Lingarajapuram, is the prime suspect in the Rs 16-crore heist, police sources said.

Pulikeshinagar police are probing the theft of 70kg gold from the Cooke Town branch of Muthoot Finance, a gold financing company, located on the first floor of the four-storey ESSARR Complex on Hennur Main Road next to Lingarajapuram flyover.

Police sources said the absconding guard had joined work 15 days ago. He had been appointed to take care of the building, which housed four shops on the ground floor, a bakery and Muthoot Finance on the first floor and a PG accommodation for men on the second and third floors.

The guard stayed in the PG facility. Incidentally, neither the building managers nor PG owners have any details on the guard’s antecedents. Several other PG inmates are suspected to have been part of the ploy and are absconding; the sources said and added that this was one of the most well organised thefts they have come across in the city in recent times. The absconding guard is suspected to have recced the building and taken note of every detail.

“The suspects entered the firm by drilling a hole in its wall from the adjacent toilet. The first thing they did was disabling the CCTV, then switch off lights and cut power backup connections. For more than 30 minutes, they used gas-cutters to break open the strong-room door. It appears they spent nearly an hour inside the firm and fled the city on Sunday itself,” the sources said.

“The culprits planned it all in such a way that the heist would have come to light only on Monday, allowing them ample time to escape,” a police officer said, adding that multiple teams have been formed and one of them is already in New Delhi to track the culprits.