Section 144 Extended in Violence-Hit DJ Halli And KG Halli Till August 18

Bengaluru: Section 144, which restricts the gathering of four or more people at a place, has been extended in the violence-hit areas of DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru till 6 AM on August 18.

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits extended till 6 am on 18th August.

Last week, the Bengaluru Police had imposed Section 144 in the entire city after violence broke out over a purportedly derogatory social media post. Later, it was later extended till August 15 only in the two violence-hit areas–DJ Halli and KG Halli.

The violence was unleashed by hundreds of people over the inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

The MLA’s residence and a police station at DJ Halli were torched by rioters who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and his sister. Police have arrested about 200 people while detained many others in connection with the case.

Earlier on Saturday, one of the accused arrested in connection with the violence died during treatment after complaining of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus, said the Bengaluru Police.

“Sayyad Nadeem, an accused in DJ Halli case, died today at Bowring Hospital during treatment. He had complained of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness. He tested positive for COVID-19. He was arrested on 12th August and was under judicial custody”, the police said in a statement yesterday.