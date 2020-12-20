Second track from Yuvarathnaa to be out on December 25

Makers of Yuvarathnaa have a year-end surprise for their fans. Makers of the film are all set to release the second single – Neenaade Naa – in both Kannada and Telugu. The team today released a new poster announcing the same. The song will be released on December 25.

The film, starring Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa, is being directed by Santhosh Ananddram, whereas Thaman S has composed music for the same. Puneeth too took to his social media to share the news and wrote, “Eager to present you a new synonym to love.

#NeenaadeNaa & #Aarambame (sic).”

Yuvarathnaa, which marks the second collaboration between Puneeth and Raajakumara filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram, has a big cast that includes Sayyeshaa, Dhananjaya, Diganth Manchale, Sonu Gowda, Prakash Raj, Arun Gowda, Arjun Gowda and Vishaal Hegde among many others. It is one of the most anticipated films and will see Puneeth play the role of a college student.

Makers of the film had earlier shared a single titled ‘Power of Youth’ which was released recently. Meanwhile, the Power Star has also sung a massy song in the film. The film, which is complete and in the final leg of post-production, is expected to release in early 2021. Makers of the film have managed to keep the suspense and buzz around the film going with regular update on social media.