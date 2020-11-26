Second schedule of Tribble Riding shoot to start from November 30

Golden Star Ganesh-starrer Tribble Riding has generated a lot of buzz since the time of its announcement. The film, which stars Ganesh, Megha Shetty, Aditi Prabhudeva and Rachana Inder, finished the first schedule of shoot last month. Now the team is gearing up to begin shoot for the second schedule, which will stretch for 20 days in Bengaluru. The shooting for the second schedule is said to begin from November 30.

The film is being helmed by Mahesh Gowda and will be a family comedy entertainer. This was the first film post lockdown that Ganesh has begun shooting for, where he completed many important portions in Chikkamagaluru. Ravi Shankar will be joining the team for the second schedule. Tribble Riding also includes actors like Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, and senior actors like Umesh and Dingri Nagaraj. The film marks the debut of television artiste, Megha Shetty and it will be the third outing for Rachna Inder, after Love Mocktail and Harikathe Alla Girikathe. Sai Karthik has composed music for the same.

The team is completing work on the film in a brisk manner and they are hoping to have this as a summer release next year if everything goes as per their plans. Ganesh also has Gaalipata 2 directed by Yogaraj Bhat’s and Suni’s Sakat which are all at different stages of shooting.